Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.00

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average of $89.00.

Get Hyundai Motor alerts:

About Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.