Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) PT Lowered to $5.25 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HYZN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hyzon Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Shares of HYZN opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $885.01 million, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

