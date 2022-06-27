I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Down 7.3%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) fell 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.45. 41,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,153,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

A number of research firms have commented on IMAB. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in I-Mab by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in I-Mab by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in I-Mab by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

