Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,270,000 after buying an additional 48,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $744,840,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.33 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

