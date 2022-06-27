ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target Raised to €14.00 at Morgan Stanley

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €13.50 ($14.21) to €14.00 ($14.74) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on ING Groep from €15.90 ($16.74) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.37) to €12.80 ($13.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.26) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ING traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $10.44. 445,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744,682. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after buying an additional 81,133 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.