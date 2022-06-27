Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$18.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$15.89 and a 1 year high of C$23.09. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -190.95.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$188.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$181.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Richard Gagnon bought 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,098.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INE shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

