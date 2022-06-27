Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of INE stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,144. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -191.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$15.89 and a 12-month high of C$23.09.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$188.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$181.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 1,520 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,098.20.

INE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

