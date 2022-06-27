Insider Buying: Ackroo Inc. (CVE:AKR) Senior Officer Buys 263,000 Shares of Stock

Ackroo Inc. (CVE:AKR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stephen Alexander Levely purchased 263,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,381,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$590,480.

Stephen Alexander Levely also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ackroo alerts:

On Thursday, June 9th, Stephen Alexander Levely purchased 118,000 shares of Ackroo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,030.00.

Ackroo stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,360. Ackroo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.01. The company has a market cap of C$9.26 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Ackroo Inc develops and sells an online loyalty and rewards platform that enables businesses to design and execute customer transaction, engagement, and retention strategies primarily in North America. It enables small to medium sized businesses to automate the processing and management of gift card and loyalty transactions to increase profitability and build long-term customer relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ackroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ackroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.