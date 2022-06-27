Insider Buying: Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Acquires $10,456.53 in Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $10,456.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,067. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ATSG stock opened at $30.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.54. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $485.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.93 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 85,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

