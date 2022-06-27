Insider Buying: High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Purchases 8,294 Shares of Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 8,294 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,485.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,294 shares in the company, valued at C$103,485.90.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.42 per share, with a total value of C$86,896.97.

On Monday, June 20th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,398 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.45 per share, with a total value of C$29,857.98.

On Friday, June 17th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 4,300 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.34 per share, with a total value of C$53,049.10.

On Wednesday, June 15th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.62 per share, with a total value of C$88,318.96.

On Monday, June 13th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 1,200 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.18 per share, with a total value of C$14,616.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.42 per share, with a total value of C$86,891.37.

TSE:HLF traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$12.30. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,033. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$409.75 million and a P/E ratio of 8.64. High Liner Foods Inc has a 1 year low of C$11.06 and a 1 year high of C$15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$373.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$355.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of High Liner Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

