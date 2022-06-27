Insider Buying: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Major Shareholder Acquires $51,307.71 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc acquired 9,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $51,307.71. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,477,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,223.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:KFS opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.12 million, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 163.46%. The company had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Kingsway Financial Services (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.