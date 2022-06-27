Insider Buying: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Major Shareholder Acquires $51,307.71 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc acquired 9,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $51,307.71. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,477,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,223.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:KFS opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.12 million, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.
Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 163.46%. The company had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
About Kingsway Financial Services (Get Rating)
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
