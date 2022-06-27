Insider Selling: Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Insider Sells 557 Shares of Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.60. 418,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $276.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Amedisys by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,706,000 after purchasing an additional 168,949 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amedisys by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,547,000 after buying an additional 106,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

