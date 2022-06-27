Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,967,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,200.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $5.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,448. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of -54.90. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $4,113,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,496,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $5,450,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,228,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

