Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $182,038.50 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2022

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Smartsheet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after buying an additional 13,794 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 47.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Smartsheet by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.93.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

