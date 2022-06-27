Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.85

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$21.85 and last traded at C$182.57, with a volume of 85762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$180.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFC. Barclays raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$211.50.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$179.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$176.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.72.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.94 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 12.7926106 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.