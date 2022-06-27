Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $2,070,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Intel by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 768,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $40,926,000 after acquiring an additional 65,955 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 649,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,727,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

