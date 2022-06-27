Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,136,000.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,087,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,570,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,154,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $1,133,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $1,134,800.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,126,400.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,217,400.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,208,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $1,131,400.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $1,153,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,111,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.13. 466,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,106. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,795 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 909.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

