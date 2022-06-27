International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 138 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 138 ($1.69) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 140 ($1.71) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.65) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.20) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 140 ($1.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 180.85 ($2.22).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

IAG traded up GBX 1.48 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 116.16 ($1.42). The company had a trading volume of 12,365,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,923,322. The stock has a market cap of £5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 141.32. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 108.58 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.