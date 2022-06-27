Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 156.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 0.6% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 10.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 49,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $418.47 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $401.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

