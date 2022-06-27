Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Bought by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.16. The company had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,687. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $100.27 and a 1-year high of $131.07.

