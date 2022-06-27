Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 27th (ARCB, CHRW, CNI, CP, CSX, GXO, JBHT, KDNY, KNX, NSC)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, June 27th:

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

