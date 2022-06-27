Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH):

6/21/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $23.00.

5/11/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $21.00.

5/11/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $33.00.

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.87. 18,684,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,063,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.47. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The business had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.