iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $155.00 at BTIG Research

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.42.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $115.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.23. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,728,000 after acquiring an additional 287,654 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.