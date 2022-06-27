iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IRTC. Citigroup cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.42.

IRTC stock traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.62. 727,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,822. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.50. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,409,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,728,000 after buying an additional 287,654 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 805,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,844,000 after buying an additional 63,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

