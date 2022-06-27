iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Reduced by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 299,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,371,643. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.43. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $67.54.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.