iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,653 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,227 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,449,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,537,000 after purchasing an additional 839,170 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after purchasing an additional 490,964 shares during the period.

BATS EFG traded up $2.75 on Monday, reaching $82.09. The stock had a trading volume of 778,612 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

