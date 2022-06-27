iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.1% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $66.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

