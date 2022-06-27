iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,604,000 after buying an additional 63,186 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $118.94. The stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,316. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.96 and a 200 day moving average of $124.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

