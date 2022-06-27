iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by ML & R Wealth Management LLC

ML & R Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,479,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $391.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $405.43 and a 200-day moving average of $435.25. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

