iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Stake Raised by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $53.54 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.