iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.73. 24,276,030 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06.

