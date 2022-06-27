Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Purchased by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC owned 0.39% of Isoray worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Isoray in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Isoray by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 972,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Isoray by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,000 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

