Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Gerald Creadon Sells 3,703 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of JBL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.15. 865,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 184.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 142,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 92,283 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Jabil by 1.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 655,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Jabil by 13.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

