Jack Levine Buys 6,000 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) Director Jack Levine bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $109,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,907.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BLNK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.73. 597,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,188. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The company’s revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Blink Charging by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 32.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

