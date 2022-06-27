JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.14 and last traded at $64.99. Approximately 9,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,285,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 657,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after buying an additional 72,452 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth $778,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 188.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

