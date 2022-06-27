Jobchain (JOB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,780.00

Jobchain (JOB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Jobchain has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $6,780.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,901,348,141 coins. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

