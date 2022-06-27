Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,717 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for 1.4% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,964. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

