JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €58.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.50 ($61.58) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) target price on Covestro in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on Covestro in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($45.26) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €34.48 ($36.29) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. Covestro has a 12 month low of €32.64 ($34.36) and a 12 month high of €60.24 ($63.41). The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.06.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

