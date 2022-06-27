JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 4,000 ($49.00) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BATS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($45.93) to GBX 3,675 ($45.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.00) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($47.77) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,825.50 ($46.86).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,530.50 ($43.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,612.97 ($44.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,432.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,215.40.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.