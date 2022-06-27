JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.62. The company had a trading volume of 727,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,822. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.50. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,884,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $13,862,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

