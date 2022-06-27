JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Raised by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,591,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,012,000 after buying an additional 5,745,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,533 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,460,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 962,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,161,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,390,000 after acquiring an additional 68,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $56.10. 8,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,357. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $63.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70.

