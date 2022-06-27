JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 14.0% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $397,446,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,192,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,473.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,194,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,232 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,926 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30.

