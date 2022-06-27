JUST Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $269.43 million and $81.47 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JUST has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00148826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00068899 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00014126 BTC.

About JUST

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,240,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.