Kalmar (KALM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $58,846.00

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001785 BTC on popular exchanges. Kalmar has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $58,846.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00185286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00051610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014922 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,084,438 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

