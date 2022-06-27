Karura Tops One Day Trading Volume of $656,955.00 (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. Karura has a total market cap of $15.10 million and approximately $656,955.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karura coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Karura has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Karura alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00181217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00060327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Karura Coin Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,566,603 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karura Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.