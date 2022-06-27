Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of KYN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.49. 589,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,712. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 48.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

