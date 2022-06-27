Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Shares of KYN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.49. 589,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,712. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (KYN)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.