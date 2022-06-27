KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $20.80 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.70.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised KE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.83.
Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. KE has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.89 and a beta of -1.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,765,000. H Capital V GP L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at $99,559,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at $164,002,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,260,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 417,003 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About KE (Get Rating)
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KE (BEKE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.