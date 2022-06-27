KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $20.80 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.70.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised KE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. KE has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.89 and a beta of -1.54.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KE will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,765,000. H Capital V GP L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at $99,559,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at $164,002,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,260,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 417,003 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KE (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

