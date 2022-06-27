Keep3rV1 Price Reaches $131.68 on Major Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $26.34 million and $10.45 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for $131.68 or 0.00630009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

