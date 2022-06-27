Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires 181 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.26 on Monday, reaching $129.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,898,370. The company has a market capitalization of $144.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

