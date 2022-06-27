Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires 31,064 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,064 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of New Mountain Finance worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,510,000. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,766,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,902,000 after buying an additional 132,446 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,054,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,153,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,432,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after buying an additional 103,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 100.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 378,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 189,566 shares during the last quarter. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,975. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Laura Holson Boswerger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 23,124 shares in the company, valued at $288,818.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 86,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,268 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,939. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

New Mountain Finance Profile (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.